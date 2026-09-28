Asian Games 2026: Priya confirms another boxing medal, reaches women's 60 kg semis

Boxer Priya confirmed yet another boxing medal for the Indian contingent at the ongoing Asian Games, securing a win over Mijgona Samadova of Tajikistan in the women's 60 kg quarterfinal at Aichi-Nagoya on Monday. Priya prevailed over Mijgona by 5-0 via unanimous decision, as per ESPN, reaching the semis and confirming a medal for India.

She won the first round 3-2, taking the next one 5-0 before pocketing the match in the final round. Indian Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain confirmed yet another boxing medal for the nation at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan, beating 2010 Asiad bronze medallist Seong Suyeon of South Korea in the women's 75 kg quarterfinal at Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.

Lovlina outclassed Seong by 5-0 via unanimous decision, as per ESPN. Both Lovlina and Seong were not playing defence in the first round, raining punches on each other, with the Indian getting the edge and judges voting 10-9 in her favour, giving her the round 5-0.

In the second round, Seong came out swinging, but Lovlina stepped away and countered her punches well. Lovlina also connected some jabs to South Korea's jaw, taking the second round by 5-0 as well, with Lovlina leading 20-18. Lovlina was rampant in the third round, hammering Seong with quick 1-2s and the former bronze medalist was left dazed. The judges ruled in favour of Lovlina in the final round by 5-0, with the final score being 30-27.

Earlier, Parveen Hooda confirmed a medal for the nation, prevailing in the quarterfinal of the women's 65 kg competition on Sunday. Parveen beat World Championships silver medallist Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan after a 5-0 unanimous win, as per ESPN. Parveen, who had her 2022 Asian Games bronze medal rescinded due to a doping violation, has redeemed herself and has a chance to go for the gold.

Parveen won her three rounds 4-1, 5-0 and 5-0, securing a dominant win over the Uzbek pugilist. Earlier, Ankush Panghal confirmed his country a medal in men's 80 kg boxing at the ongoing Asian Games on Sunday, beating Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov in the quarterfinals.

As per ESPN, Ankush beat Nekruz 5-0 in the quarterfinals via unanimous decision. Ankush's speed and punching were a class apart against the Tajik boxer. (ANI)