WCL: JP Duminy, owner Gaurav Tyagi underline South Africa Champions' vision, competitive spirit in tournament

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) has allowed South Africa Champions star JP Duminy to reconnect with familiar faces while rediscovering the competitive edge that defined their international careers. Duminy said sharing the dressing room and competing against former teammates and rivals has made the tournament a special experience, with old memories and friendships adding a unique dimension to the competition.

“It has been a really special experience. To come back and play with and against guys you have shared so many memories with is something you really cherish. There is a lot of camaraderie, but once you step onto the field, that competitive instinct comes back,” Duminy told ANI. While the atmosphere away from the field remains relaxed, Duminy stressed that the intensity changes as soon as the players cross the boundary line. The familiarity among former international stars, he said, only adds to the enjoyment of the tournament.

“Obviously, there is a relaxed element because we know each other so well and there is a lot of camaraderie within the group. But once you cross that white line, everyone wants to compete and win,” he added. For South Africa Champions, the desire to succeed is further fuelled by their status as defending champions. Duminy believes the achievement has given the squad additional motivation to maintain high standards and compete strongly in WCL Season 3.

“Being the defending champions also gives us that extra motivation to perform well,” Duminy said. The tournament has brought together several former international stars, blending nostalgia with competitive cricket. For Duminy and South Africa Champions, the challenge has been to enjoy the reunion while ensuring that the competitive instincts that defined their careers remain intact.

Meanwhile, South Africa Champions owner Gaurav Tyagi, who is also the Founder and Director of MyJet31, said the vision behind investing in the franchise was to celebrate South African cricket legends and give fans around the world an opportunity to see their favourite players back on the field. “Our vision was to create something that celebrates the legends of South African cricket and gives fans an opportunity to see their favourite players back on the field. The WCL has created a fantastic platform for that, and we wanted the South Africa Champions to be a part of this journey,” Gaurav told ANI.

Tyagi's vision aligns with the broader appeal of the WCL, which has brought together former international cricketers and provided fans with an opportunity to relive some of the most memorable rivalries and moments from their careers. With South Africa Champions entering the tournament as defending champions, the franchise will look to combine the experience of its former international stars with the competitive spirit that Duminy believes continues to emerge whenever the players step onto the field. (ANI)