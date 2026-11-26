A new study by researchers from the World Bank's Development Economics Global Indicators Group and the Mercatus Center at George Mason University has uncovered a hidden weakness in business surveys that could influence economic reforms and development policies worldwide. Titled First Impressions Matter: Measuring and Correcting Position Bias in Business Environment Estimates, the study by Gemechu A. Aga and Filip Jolevski examines how the arrangement of survey responses influences business managers' assessments of economic challenges. Based on 206,269 interviews across 358 World Bank Enterprise Surveys conducted in 178 economies between 2008 and 2026, the research finds that respondents are more likely to select obstacles that appear first on a list, potentially distorting the information governments use to shape economic policies.

How First Impressions Distort Business Surveys

Governments and international development institutions rely heavily on enterprise surveys to identify barriers that restrict business growth, investment, productivity, and employment. The World Bank Enterprise Surveys collect information from business owners and senior managers of establishments employing at least five workers. One important question asks respondents to identify their biggest operational obstacle from 15 possible challenges, including taxation, access to finance, electricity, corruption, political instability, transportation, workforce education and trade regulations.

The researchers found that obstacles appearing in the first three positions were 9 percent more likely to be selected than those in designated reference positions. The first option alone was 22 percent more likely to be chosen than an obstacle appearing in the eighth position. Meanwhile, options appearing between the sixth and tenth positions experienced a relative decline of approximately 2 percent in selection probability.

This behavior is linked to a psychological tendency known as satisficing, where individuals choose an acceptable answer rather than carefully evaluating every alternative. Business managers facing several interconnected challenges may find it difficult to identify a single dominant obstacle and consequently select the first relevant issue.

Across the unadjusted survey sample, tax rates emerged as the most frequently reported obstacle, accounting for 14.9 percent of responses, followed by access to finance at 14.6 percent, inadequate workforce education at 11.7 percent and political instability at 10.2 percent. However, challenges such as business licensing, financing difficulties and informal-sector competition showed considerable sensitivity to their placement.

Why Poorer Economies Face Greater Survey Bias

One of the most concerning findings is that position bias becomes stronger as a country's income level declines. In low-income economies, obstacles appearing among the first three options were 17 percent more likely to be selected, compared with 12 percent in middle-income economies. The positive bias effectively disappeared in high-income economies.

Researchers suggest that businesses in poorer countries often struggle with several serious problems simultaneously, including unreliable electricity, limited financing opportunities, inadequate infrastructure and complicated regulations. When multiple challenges are equally pressing, managers may find it difficult to distinguish between them.

This creates a troubling paradox because economies that depend most heavily on accurate development assessments are also the most vulnerable to survey distortions. Incorrectly identifying major business constraints could lead governments to prioritize less urgent reforms while overlooking critical problems.

Although the World Bank introduced fully randomized response orders to improve survey reliability, the study demonstrates that randomization alone cannot eliminate individual-level bias. Limited sample sizes and unequal statistical weights can continue to affect national estimates.

A New Statistical Tool Changes Business Priorities

To address the problem, researchers developed a statistical correction method called empirical Bayes-stabilized inverse probability weighting. In simple terms, the technique reduces the influence of responses that may have benefited from appearing higher on the list while compensating for alternatives that may have been overlooked.

Applying the correction changed the rankings of approximately 9 percent of business obstacles and affected around half of all surveys. In five surveys, the highest-ranked business obstacle changed entirely. Some obstacles moved by as many as three positions.

The average absolute adjustment was 0.14 percentage points, although the largest reached 6.17 percentage points. Low-income economies experienced the greatest changes, with 15.6 percent of obstacles changing rankings, compared with 9.1 percent in middle-income economies and 6.9 percent in high-income economies.

The findings also demonstrate that larger survey samples and fully randomized questionnaires generally produce more reliable results, although neither completely removes the problem.

Better Business Data Could Lead to Smarter Economic Reforms

The research carries important implications for businesses, consumers, governments and international development institutions. If surveys overstate financing difficulties while underestimating taxation or infrastructure problems, policymakers could direct limited resources toward less urgent priorities.

More accurate assessments could help governments design better-targeted financial assistance, simplify business regulations, improve infrastructure and strengthen workforce development. Businesses could benefit from reforms that address their actual operational challenges, while consumers could indirectly gain through lower operating costs, stronger competition and improved products and services.

The researchers recommend statistical corrections, improved survey methodologies and further investigation into education, survey literacy and decision-making behavior. Ultimately, the study emphasizes that effective economic policymaking depends not only on collecting extensive data but also on ensuring that the information accurately reflects real-world conditions. For developing economies with limited resources, correcting hidden survey biases could help strengthen private-sector competitiveness, improve investment conditions and support more inclusive economic growth.