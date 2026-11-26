A report by the World Bank, drawing on data from the World Trade Organization (WTO), International Labour Organization (ILO), Lightcast and Eurostat, examines how virtual labor mobility (VLM) could transform global employment by enabling workers to access international job opportunities without leaving their home countries. Titled Virtual Labor Mobility: Bringing Opportunities Home – A Report on Cross-Border Online Work, the study highlights how digital employment can address unemployment, reduce poverty, generate foreign exchange earnings and bridge global workforce shortages. However, achieving these benefits requires investments in digital infrastructure, workforce development, financial systems and worker protection.

Bringing Global Jobs to Workers Instead of Moving Workers Abroad

The report comes amid growing concerns over global employment challenges. Over the next 10 to 15 years, approximately 1.2 billion young people in developing countries will reach working age, while only around 400 million jobs are expected to be created. Meanwhile, aging populations in advanced economies are contributing to labor shortages, with 72 percent of employers worldwide reporting difficulties finding appropriately skilled workers.

Virtual labor mobility offers an alternative to traditional migration by allowing people to work for foreign employers through digital platforms, outsourcing companies and direct employment arrangements. Workers can provide services ranging from software development and accounting to customer support, graphic design and digital marketing.

The economic opportunities are substantial. Global exports of digitally delivered services increased fivefold between 2005 and 2025, reaching $5.26 trillion and accounting for more than half of worldwide services exports. Developing countries increased their share of these exports from 19 percent in 2010 to 24 percent in 2022. Africa recorded annual growth of 17.1 percent between 2024 and 2025, followed by Asia at 12.3 percent.

A Growing Digital Job Market Offers New Economic Opportunities

An analysis of online job vacancies across 15 selected economies found that openings in occupations suitable for digital remote work increased from 1.8 million in 2020 to approximately 3.7 million in 2024. Although nearly 40 percent of advertised positions could potentially be performed remotely, fewer than 10 percent were explicitly advertised as remote.

Meanwhile, global interest in working remotely for foreign employers increased from 57 percent in 2020 to 66 percent in 2023, reflecting growing demand for flexible international employment.

Virtual employment could particularly benefit women, young people, refugees, persons with disabilities and rural communities facing barriers to conventional employment. Workers earning international incomes while remaining at home can strengthen domestic consumption, support entrepreneurship and introduce new skills and business practices into local economies.

Businesses can also access specialized international talent, reduce recruitment costs and address workforce shortages without establishing overseas offices. However, domestic employers may struggle to retain skilled professionals if they cannot compete with international salaries.

Digital Inequality and Artificial Intelligence Pose Major Challenges

Infrastructure remains a significant obstacle to expanding international remote employment. Approximately 666 million people worldwide lacked electricity in 2023, while unreliable internet connections, expensive equipment and inadequate digital workspaces continue to restrict participation.

Cross-border payment fees, currency conversion costs and delayed settlements further reduce workers' earnings. The report recommends expanding affordable broadband, reliable electricity, secure digital payment systems and accessible coworking facilities.

Artificial intelligence presents another major challenge. Approximately 52.3 percent of vacancies in occupations suitable for digital remote work fall into categories where AI has greater potential to replace human tasks, while 46.4 percent involve occupations where AI is more likely to complement workers.

Routine administrative, bookkeeping and clerical activities face considerable automation risks. Developing countries must therefore prioritize AI literacy, advanced technical expertise, communication skills and creative problem-solving rather than relying solely on inexpensive labor.

Building a Fair and Sustainable Global Digital Workforce

Country experiences illustrate different pathways to developing international digital employment. India has established a globally competitive technology and outsourcing ecosystem, while the Philippines has built a business process outsourcing industry employing more than 1.6 million workers.

Kenya's digital employment initiatives demonstrate the importance of combining training with actual employment opportunities. Programs in Gaza and Lebanon highlight the value of mentorship, career guidance, professional certification and employer connections. Colombia, Morocco, Tunisia and Pacific Island countries also possess considerable potential for expanding cross-border digital employment.

Nevertheless, inadequate worker protection remains a serious concern. Freelancers frequently face irregular earnings, unpaid assignments, insecure contracts and limited access to health insurance, pensions and paid leave. The World Bank recommends transparent employment agreements, reliable payment mechanisms, effective dispute resolution and social protection systems adapted to independent workers.

The report also proposes adapting Global Skill Partnerships to connect international employers with workers trained in their home countries. Governments, businesses and development institutions could jointly develop training programs aligned with global demand while addressing regulatory and infrastructure barriers.

Ultimately, virtual labor mobility offers developing countries an additional pathway to employment generation, economic diversification and poverty reduction. Its long-term success, however, will depend on whether governments and businesses can combine technological advancement with fair wages, reliable employment, continuous skills development and meaningful social protection.