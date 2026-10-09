Indian Army athletes script history at Asian Games 2026 with best-ever 20-medal haul

The Indian Army’s sporting contingent delivered its finest-ever performance at the Asian Games 2026, returning with a record 20 medals, 6 Gold, 8 Silver and 6 Bronze. The performance by 62 Army athletes across 15 disciplines made a significant contribution to India’s overall fourth-place finish and added several new chapters to the country’s sporting history, as per a release.

The six Gold medals represent a 100 per cent increase over the Army’s Gold-medal tally at the 2022 Asian Games. Army athletes accounted for 23.52 per cent of India’s total medals, winning 20 of the country’s 85 medals, while their six Gold medals made up 29 per cent of India’s 21 Gold medals. The achievement is also a reflection of the sporting ecosystem that the Indian Army has built over the years. The process begins with identifying sporting talent and providing promising athletes the opportunity to develop within a structured environment.

Athletes are then nurtured at specialised training nodes for different disciplines, with access to state-of-the-art facilities, specialised coaching, technical and scientific support, equipment, competition exposure and sustained motivation. The focus is not simply on finding talent, but on giving athletes the environment and support needed to turn potential into performance. This ecosystem allows sportspersons to train with purpose, compete at the highest level and continue their pursuit of excellence with the backing of the institution.

The Army has a long and distinguished tradition of sporting excellence. Major Dhyan Chand, one of the greatest names in the history of Indian hockey, remains an enduring symbol of that legacy. In more recent times, athletes such as Lieutenant Colonel Neeraj Chopra have carried this tradition forward, reaching the highest levels of international athletics and bringing global recognition to Indian sport. The Indian Army’s success at the Asian Games 2026 resonates with the Chief of the Army Staff’s vision of VIJAY, placing the Yoddha at the centre of transformation. The Sporting Yoddha embodies the same discipline, resilience, determination and resolve to win that define a soldier. These achievements reflect the Army’s commitment to nurturing talent and transforming individual potential into national excellence.

Beyond medals, every Sporting Yoddha carries the aspirations of a nation, demonstrating that the arena may change, but the spirit of the Yoddha remains constant.Army representation at the 2026 Games also grew significantly. Its athletes constituted 12.6 per cent of India’s contingent, compared with 9 per cent in 2022. Of the 62 athletes, nine were women, whose performances included two Gold medals and one Silver. Women Army athletes contributed 15 per cent of the Army’s total medals and an impressive 33 per cent of its Gold medals.

The contingent recorded a 32 per cent participation-to-medal conversion, with approximately one medal coming for every three Army athletes who competed.Among the standout performers were Nb Sub Neeru Dhanda and Nb Sub Gulveer Singh, who delivered multiple medal-winning performances. Neeru Dhanda won two Gold and one Silver, while Gulveer Singh secured two Silver and one Bronze. Shooting emerged as one of the strongest areas of improvement. Army participation in the discipline increased from one athlete in 2022 to four in 2026, while its medal tally rose from one Silver to three Gold and one Silver.

Boxing also demonstrated greater competitive depth, with Army representation increasing from seven athletes in 2022 to eight. The contingent secured three medals — one Gold and two Bronze. The Games also saw Army athletes set national and Asian Games records. Hav Sawan Barwal set a National Record in the Men’s Marathon with a time of 2:11:37, while Sub Dhiraj Bommadevara set a National Record in Men’s Recurve Archery with a score of 698/720.

At the Asian Games, Hav Kamaljeet set an Asian Games Record in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event with a score of 484.6. Bommadevara also established an Asian Games Record in Men’s Recurve Archery with a score of 698/720. Nb Sub Neeru Dhanda set an Asian Games Record in Women’s Trap Shooting with a score of 118/125. Several performances also ended long waits and created firsts for India. Hav Sawan Barwal won an Asian Games medal in the Men’s Marathon after a gap of 44 years for India. Nb Sub Sarvesh Kushare won an Asian Games medal in the Men’s High Jump after a gap of 56 years.

In rowing, Nb Sub Salman Khan won India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in Men’s Double Sculls. Neeru Dhanda became the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games Gold medal in the Individual Women’s Trap event. Gulveer Singh created another piece of Indian sporting history by becoming the first Indian male track-and-field athlete to win three individual medals at a single edition of the Asian Games.

The Indian Army’s 2026 Asian Games campaign, therefore, is about more than the final medal count. It reflects decades of sporting tradition and an institutional system designed to identify talent, nurture it and provide athletes with the facilities, coaching, support and confidence required to compete at the highest level. With 20 medals, including six Gold, the Army has recorded its best-ever Asian Games performance. More importantly, its athletes have carried forward a sporting legacy built across generations, while showing what the Sporting Yoddha can achieve when talent, discipline, institutional support and an unwavering desire to excel come together in the service of the nation. (ANI)