Punjab and Haryana HC put BFI meeting on hold over no-confidence motion against president Ajay Singh

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to keep in abeyance its General Body meeting scheduled for October 28 to consider a no-confidence motion against its president, Ajay Singh, until the next date of hearing.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 21:11 IST
Punjab and Haryana HC put BFI meeting on hold over no-confidence motion against president Ajay Singh
BFI president Ajay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to keep in abeyance its General Body meeting scheduled for October 28 to consider a no-confidence motion against its president, Ajay Singh, until the next date of hearing. Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya passed the interim direction while hearing a petition filed by Singh, who has challenged the notice issued on October 8, proposing a no-confidence motion against him and convening the General Body meeting.

The court issued notice of motion for November 13 and directed that the meeting remain on hold in the meantime. Singh, represented by Senior Advocate Chetan Mittal along with other counsel, contended that the proposed proceedings were contrary to the BFI’s constitution.

According to the petitioner’s submissions, the federation’s constitution provides that its president can be removed only through a no-confidence motion supported by at least three-fourths of the General Body members at a meeting specially convened for that purpose. It was further argued that a Special General Meeting can be convened only by the president or at the request of two-thirds of the Executive Committee members.

The petition alleges that the federation’s Secretary General issued the October 8 notice proposing the no-confidence motion and calling the meeting in violation of these provisions. Singh contended that the move followed certain actions taken by him against the Secretary General. The petitioner also submitted that the developments could adversely affect the future of players participating in national and international events.

Notably, this comes after a group of Olympians, Arjuna Awardees, Dronacharya Awardees, eminent coaches, former international boxers and senior sports personalities on Saturday came together in support of BFI Secretary General Pramod Kumar, raising concerns over the functioning, leadership and future direction of the federation under President Ajay Singh. Notably, earlier this month, the BFI had placed Pramod Kumar under interim suspension with immediate effect, pending a thorough probe into charges of procedural violations, avoidance of official oversight, and administrative overreach. (ANI)

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