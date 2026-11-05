UEFA Champions League: Arsenal, Manchester City win; Liverpool goes down to Fenerbahce

Arsenal climbed to third spot in the standings with a 2-1 win over Slavia Praha, while Manchester City secured a fighting 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in their clash at the Etihad Stadium. In Istanbul, Liverpool went down 2-3 to Fenerbahce.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 10:06 IST
UEFA Champions League: Arsenal, Manchester City win; Liverpool goes down to Fenerbahce
Arsenal players celebrating. (Photo: @Arsenal X). Image Credit: ANI

Premier League champions Arsenal and Manchester City secured wins in their respective UEFA Champions League matches, while Liverpool faced a narrow defeat in their round four clash on Wednesday. Arsenal climbed to third spot in the standings with a 2-1 win over Slavia Praha, while Manchester City secured a fighting 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in their clash at the Etihad Stadium. In Istanbul, Liverpool went down 2-3 to Fenerbahce.

Arsenal vs Slavia Praha For The Gunners, Noni Madueke (9th minute) and Viktor Gyokeres (38th minute) netted a couple of goals in a rather one-sided first half. However, Slavia Praha was much stronger in the second half, with 17 shots registered as compared to just one in the first half, as per Sky Sports.

The Premier League champions produced a goal-line clearance from Gabriel Magalhaes and some sensational saves from David Raya, who denied Oskar Kubiak his chance before Wiktor Nowak's close-range strike in the 90th minute sent some nerves into the opposition camp. However, the scoreline was undisturbed, and Arsenal stay undefeated in their campaign with three wins and a draw, with 10 points, just two points behind table-toppers Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Castello Lukeba's comical own goal in the 37th minute put Manchester City in the lead. In the 49th minute, Ridle Baku levelled the score, catching Gianluigi Donnarumma at the near post with a smart finish.

In the 58th minute, Enzo Fernandez gave Manchester City a lead, heading a cross from Iliman Ndiaye into the net. Just three minutes later, Antonio Nusa equalised, firing low across the goalie into the bottom right corner from inside the box. In the 78th minute, a close-range finish from Erling Haaland sealed the win for the Premier League giants, making this their third win in four matches, sitting in seventh spot with nine points. This is his 13th goal against RB Leipzig in nine matches, the most he has against any opposition.

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool With Liverpool opting to rest some big names such as Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, it was their poor defence which got exposed. Liverpool were in the lead twice, first at the hands of 19-year-old Trey Nyoni (19th minute) and then Isak (69th minute).

However, both of these goals found their equalisers from Mason Greenwood (in the 29th minute) and Archie Brown (73rd minute). The Turkish giants secured the winner in the 79th minute from a sky-high cross, headed home by Vedat Muriqi. Liverpool sit in eighth place, just one spot below Man City, suffering their first UCL defeat of the season. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure Family Incomes?

Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure...

Nepal
2
Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

India
3
Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Global
4
Delhi government destroys 7,000 kg of unhygienic khoya at Mori Gate market, CM Rekha Gupta inspects crackdown ahead of Diwali

Delhi government destroys 7,000 kg of unhygienic khoya at Mori Gate market, ...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

West Africa's Diaspora Could Unlock Billions in Foreign Investment, World Bank Study Finds

Invisible to the System: How Haiti's Missing Identity Documents Deepen Poverty and Inequality

Why Affordable Soil Testing May Be Costing African Farmers More Than It Saves, Study Warns

Can Africa’s FinTech Revolution Turn Financial Inclusion From a Carbon Burden Into a Climate Solution?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026