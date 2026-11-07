3rd unofficial Test: Back-to-back tons for Jaiswal as India A dominate Day 1 against New Zealand A

India A produced a commanding batting performance on the opening day of the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A, finishing at 227/2 in 69.3 overs at stumps at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Saturday. Despite losing the toss and being asked to bat first, the visitors made excellent use of the opportunity, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan leading the charge through a dominant opening partnership.

Jaiswal struck a magnificent century, while Sudharsan remained unbeaten with a patient half-century as India A established a strong position before rain brought an early end to the day's proceedings. Jaiswal was the standout performer, scoring 102 off 138 deliveries. His entertaining knock included 16 boundaries and two sixes, as he displayed an impressive combination of aggression and composure.

The century marked Jaiswal's return to form, with the 23-year-old registering back-to-back hundreds on the tour. Having struck a century in the previous match as well, the opener appears to have found his rhythm and will be keen to carry this momentum forward. Jaiswal eventually departed in the 47th over after being caught by Cameron Paul off the bowling of Danru Ferns, bringing an end to a magnificent 175-run opening partnership. At the other end, Sudharsan played the role of the anchor to perfection. He remained unbeaten on 77 from 205 balls, striking 10 boundaries in an innings built around patience, discipline and sound shot selection.

Devdutt Padikkal was unable to convert his start into a substantial contribution, falling for 15 off 53 deliveries. The left-hander was caught behind by wicketkeeper Max Chu off Jarrod McKay in the 63rd over, with India A losing their second wicket at 209. Padikkal struck two boundaries during his stay, but his dismissal offered New Zealand A a brief opportunity to regain some momentum. India A captain, Dhruv Jurel, then joined Sudharsan in the middle and ensured there were no further setbacks before the close of play. Jurel was unbeaten on 12 off 24 deliveries, having struck two boundaries, while Sudharsan continued to hold one end together. The pair added an unbeaten 18 runs for the third wicket before persistent rain forced an early close, with India A ending the day at 227/2 after 69.3 overs.

For New Zealand A, Danru Ferns and Jarrod McKay were the only successful bowlers on the opening day, picking up one wicket apiece. With more than 20 overs lost to rain on the opening day, India A will be pleased with their position heading into the second day's play. Sudharsan and Jurel will resume the innings on 77 and 12, respectively, with the visitors looking to build on their strong platform and push towards a sizeable first-innings total. (ANI)