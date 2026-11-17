Gujarat Titans have retained 22 players, including captain Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler and Rashid Khan, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, maintaining a strong core while leaving three slots vacant with Rs 3.75 crore remaining in their purse. The franchise has retained a blend of experienced international stars, established Indian performers and promising young players as it looks to build on its existing squad for the upcoming season.

Gill, who will continue to lead the side, was among the leading performers in IPL 2026, scoring 732 runs in 16 matches, including a century and six half-centuries. Sudharsan also enjoyed an impressive campaign, amassing 722 runs, with one century and eight half-centuries. The batting department features the likes of England's Buttler, Glenn Phillips and Tom Banton, while Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra and Nishant Sindhu provide additional options and depth.

The Titans have also retained a versatile all-rounders' group comprising Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar, giving the team flexibility across departments. Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan remains a key component of the bowling attack, which also includes South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Harshal Patel.

Rabada was one of the standout bowlers in IPL 2026, claiming 29 wickets to finish as the season's leading wicket-taker and win the Purple Cap. The Indian bowling contingent includes Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Jayant Yadav and Manav Suthar, offering the franchise a combination of pace, spin and emerging talent.

The Titans released six players, including Shahrukh Khan, Prithviraj Yarra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Luke Wood, Ishant Sharma and Connor Esterhuizen. Gujarat Titans retained squad for IPL 2027:

Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Tom Banton, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra. Bowlers: Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav.

All-rounders: Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sai Kishore, Washington Sundar. With 22 players retained, Gujarat Titans have three slots available to complete their squad, with Rs 3.75 crore left in their purse ahead of the mini auction, scheduled for December 16. (ANI)