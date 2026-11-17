Punjab Kings (PBKS) have retained 19 players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 mini-auction, with the acquisition of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians (MI) emerging as the biggest development in their squad reshuffle. Pandya has already joined PBKS in a high-profile trade that saw India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh move to Mumbai Indians, with both players valued at Rs 18 crore. The exchange marks a significant change in Punjab's squad composition as the franchise looks to strengthen its all-round resources ahead of the 20th edition of the tournament.

Led by Shreyas Iyer and coached by Ricky Ponting, Punjab have retained a strong core featuring Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar, alongside young Indian prospects such as Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya and Musheer Khan. The complete list of retained players also includes Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly, Harnoor Pannu, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett and Yash Thakur.

Apart from Arshdeep, the players released by the franchise include Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Pyla Avinash and Vishal Nishad. Pandya's arrival brings an end to his second stint with Mumbai Indians, where he won four IPL titles after initially joining the franchise in 2015. He later captained Gujarat Titans to the title in their debut season in 2022 before returning to Mumbai in 2024 as captain.

Across 162 IPL matches, the all-rounder has scored 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and taken 82 wickets, making him a significant addition to Punjab's middle order and bowling options. The trade also means Punjab will have another experienced all-rounder alongside Stoinis, Jansen and Omarzai, although Arshdeep's departure leaves a considerable gap in their left-arm pace resources.

Punjab Kings finished fifth in the IPL 2026 standings with 15 points, narrowly missing out on a playoff berth. The franchise will be looking to make the necessary adjustments to its squad as it aims to return to the knockout stages. With 19 players retained, PBKS currently have a full squad of 25, including all eight overseas slots occupied, and a remaining purse of Rs 3.50 crore. The franchise will therefore need to release players to create room for fresh acquisitions at the auction.

The IPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16, with all 10 franchises set to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season. The first trade window will remain open until December 9, while a second window will reopen on December 17. PBKS retained players: Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly, Hardik Pandya (trade in from MI), Harnoor Pannu, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Musheer Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal.

PBKS released players: Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Arshdeep Singh (traded out to MI). (ANI)