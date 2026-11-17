Golf legend Tiger Woods confirmed his return to competitive action during next month's Hero World Challenge, reported Sky Sports. This invite-only tournamrnt, hosted by Woods' Foundation has previously served as a comeback event for the golf icon, who has limited his playing time since injuries sustained during a car crash back in February 2021.

Woods has not appeared on PGA Tour since he missed the cut way back in July 2024. The 15-time major titlist also missed the last season due to Achillies tendon rupture. The golf legend underwent back surgery last October and missed this year's season away, "stepping away" following a car crash in March after which he was charged with reckless driving. The 50-year-old is now scheduled to compete in Bahamas.

The event will be held from December 3-6, with 2019 US Open champion Gary Woodland and Rickie Fowler among the other players included in the 20-man field. Woods was absent from the line-up which was initially last month, with Hideki Matsuyama returning as defending champion and Scottie Scheffler gunning for his third title in four years, while Players champion Cameron Young and former US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick also feature.

The multi-time PGA Tour champion currently is the 'unranked' in OWGR standings. The former world number one had made just four 72-hole tournament appearances in last six seasons and has not been in the world's top ten since January 2020. His last appearance at this competition came back in 2023 and had previously won the tournament in 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2011. (ANI)