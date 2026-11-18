Hobart [Australia], November 18 (ANI): Former Australian cricketers Usman Khawaja and David Warner have given lukewarm receptions to Cricket Australia’s (CA) announcement to establish an independent forum to hear testimonies from players and staff involved in the scandal-tainted 2018 tour of South Africa, questioning whether transparency will actually be delivered or if the process will merely go in circles. Cricket Australia announced the formation of the "independent forum" on Wednesday following a board meeting on Tuesday evening.

The move comes in the wake of explosive revelations made by a former Australian batter in his autobiography, Sabr, which claimed the entire team and not just the sanctioned trio of Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft knew about the ball-tampering plot during the Cape Town Test eight years ago. Furthermore, Khawaja revealed that sandpaper was used one Test prior at Gqeberha, and that the ball's condition was also tampered with during the 2017/18 home Ashes series by lifting the seam's quarter to generate reverse swing.

CA chief executive Todd Greenberg stated that testimonies will be gathered in a "confidential environment," emphasising that the board is not "re-prosecuting" the initial investigation from eight years ago and that no new sanctions will be handed down. However, it remains entirely up to the CA board to decide what information is made public once the month-long process concludes. Both Khawaja and Warner voiced strong scepticism over the confidentiality and potential cherry-picking of information by the board.

Speaking after the announcement, Khawaja acknowledged appreciating the board's intent but raised fundamental concerns about accountability and public disclosure. "I have some questions for Cricket Australia," Khawaja said, as quoted by Fox Sports.

"The public want to know what happened there. It is hard to get the whole truth unless everyone is speaking, support staff and players. My questions will always be, what are the outcomes from all of this? I feel like then we just go around in a circle. I appreciate where their heart is, and I support the board in this... but for me there are still a few questions to be had." Khawaja specifically questioned whether the board would suppress critical findings. "How is that an actual way of presenting what people have said? So, I can go in there [forum] and say something and the board are not going to release that? At the end of the day, if you are going to cherry-pick what is said in this report, the board can choose whatever they want to come in or come out. Are we just going in a circle here again?"

He also highlighted that past support staff might be legally constrained by non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), potentially losing their evidence forever. "How are we supposed to then get the truth if the staff can't come back and talk about it?" David Warner echoed similar doubts regarding openness, while clarifying that the push is no longer about contesting penalties. Warner, alongside Smith, served a 12-month cricket ban and a lifetime leadership ban following the 2018 incident.

"No, not at all, not at all. Look, we put our hands up, we accepted what Cricket Australia handed out to us... It is not about penalties. It is just about coming up with transparency and accountability," Warner said. Questioning whether the safe space would truly allow uninhibited testimonies, Warner added, "It is upon the board to review what they want to be published. Yes, it is a safe space, but is everyone going to be able to talk? I would have liked an open independent inquiry and the people that were there at the time actually can come forward and speak because we have no idea about what has happened behind closed doors with CA and the previous employees at Cricket Australia. So I think that is really important too."

While Khawaja maintained that further punishments are unnecessary because "the price has been paid," both players made it clear that true closure will remain elusive unless Cricket Australia commits to complete public transparency rather than a closed-door, curated review. (ANI)