The Indian men’s hockey team began their campaign at the 2026 India-New Zealand Century of Sporting Unity Event with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over hosts New Zealand, also known as the Vantage Black Sticks, at Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium in Auckland on Thursday. New Zealand took the lead in the 25th minute through Jonty Elmes, who converted a penalty corner. India responded almost immediately, with Uttam Singh (25') finding the equaliser through a field goal to bring the scores level at 1-1, according to a press release from Hockey India.

India stepped up their attacking efforts in the second half, with Shardanand Tiwari (38') scoring a field goal to put the visitors ahead. Captain Sanjay (43') then extended India's advantage with a penalty-corner conversion, taking the score to 3-1. New Zealand continued to push for a comeback and reduced the deficit through Sam Hiha (55'), who scored a field goal. However, India held on to their advantage in the closing stages to secure a 3-2 win and begin the three-match series on a positive note.

The Indian Men’s Team will next face New Zealand on Saturday, 21 November, followed by the third and final match on Sunday, 22 November, as the two nations continue celebrations marking 100 years of sporting ties. (ANI)