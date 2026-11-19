Defending champions India began their campaign at the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 with a 4–1 victory over Malaysia at the International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, on Thursday. After the teams were level at 1–1 at half-time, India scored three goals in the second half to secure all three points in their opening round-robin fixture.

Mumtaz Khan (20’) brought India level after Malaysia took the lead through Nuramirah Zulkifli (19’) following a goalless first quarter. Salima Tete (35’), debutant and ‘Player of the Match’ Puja Sahoo (39’) and Lalremsiami (49’) scored in the last two quarters to put the game beyond Malaysia’s reach, according to a press release from Hockey India. For Bhopal, the opening fixture also marked a significant occasion with the city hosting an international hockey tournament for the first time. Local hockey followers packed the stands for the opening day, which also saw Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the state’s Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Vishvas Kailash Sarang grace the occasion along with other dignitaries.

The spectators added to the occasion with their support and lend the tournament an enthusiastic start as Bhopal marked its place on the international hockey map as host. Neither side could score in the opening quarter. It was Malaysia then who took the lead in the 19th minute through Zulkifli via a field goal. India responded almost immediately. Mumtaz Khan found the equaliser in the 20th minute to make it 1–1. The teams went into the half-time interval with the scores level.

India moved ahead 2-1 in the 35th minute when captain Salima got to the end of a loose ball to tap it in after a goal-mouth melee on a penalty corner. Four minutes later, India extended their lead through another penalty-corner conversion, this time by debutant Puja in the 39th minute. The third quarter concluded with India leading Malaysia 3–1. Lalremsiami added India’s fourth goal in the 49th minute, converting a penalty corner to take the score to 4–1. It turned out to be the final goal of the contest, giving India a comfortable win in the end after an even contest in the first two quarters.

India's second-half performance proved decisive, with penalty-corner conversions helping the defending champions eventually take control of the contest. Earlier on Thursday, the tournament began with China beating Thailand with a comprehensive 7–0 margin, while Japan edged South Korea 1–0 courtesy of Hanami Saito’s 59th-minute strike.

India will next face South Korea on 21 November at 1900 hrs IST, following a rest day in the tournament on 20 November. (ANI)