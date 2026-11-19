Indian stock markets staged a strong recovery on Thursday, with both benchmark indices closing over 1 per cent higher after a muted and flat start to the trading session. Sustained foreign investor inflows and easing commodity prices supported the rally. The Nifty 50 index closed at 25,514.30, gaining 286.35 points or 1.14 per cent, while the BSE Sensex ended at 83,021.75, rising 989.94 points or 1.21 per cent.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said, "Indian equities extended their recovery despite weak Asian cues and concerns over a hawkish US Fed, supported by sustained FII inflows and easing commodity prices, from copper to crude. Record foreign inflows in November boosted market liquidity, while lower crude prices eased concerns over future inflation and external balances. Autos led the rally as falling copper and aluminium prices improved the margin outlook, while consumption and banking stocks also advanced, with banking indices reaching record highs”. He further added, “The trend reflected a shift in investor preference towards domestic demand-driven sectors, while IT remained under pressure amid expectations of higher US interest rates. The sharp decline in external risks is adding optimism around domestic-oriented sectors; however, rate-hike concerns and a possible QoQ margin contraction in Q3 could limit near-term upside, particularly in mid- and small-cap stocks."

In the broader market, the Nifty 100 surged 1.18 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.98 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 0.75 per cent. Among sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty Auto index led the gains, jumping 4 per cent. The Nifty FMCG and Nifty PSU Bank indices also surged by more than 2 per cent each. The Nifty Private Bank index gained 1.26 per cent, while the Nifty Pharma and Nifty Metal indices rose 0.61 per cent and 0.66 per cent, respectively. The Nifty Media index edged up 0.06 per cent.

Among individual stocks, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles were among the top gainers. On the other hand, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS and HCL Technologies were among the top losers. In commodities, Brent crude oil prices were up 0.11 per cent at USD 92 per barrel at the time of reporting. Gold prices declined 0.42 per cent to Rs 1,29,270 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold, while silver was trading at Rs 1,60,807 per kg.

Meanwhile, Asian markets witnessed mixed trends on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 index surged 0.63 per cent to close at 59,398, while Singapore's Straits Times index gained 0.49 per cent to settle at 5,079. South Korea's KOSPI advanced 1.37 per cent to 5,137. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined 2 per cent to close at 22,798, while Taiwan's weighted index fell 4.60 per cent to 38,426. (ANI)