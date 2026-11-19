Some signings are about strengthening a squad; others carry an emotional connection that goes beyond the sport. For Asian Games gold medallist Ayan Lochab, joining Jhajjar Jaguars in the second season of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) represents both. The Jhajjar-born kabaddi star emerged as the biggest attraction at the KCL Season 2 auction, with Jhajjar Jaguars acquiring his services for Rs 17.4 lakh, making him the most expensive player of the auction, according to a press release from KCL.

A member of India’s gold-winning kabaddi team at the Asian Games in Japan, Lochab has already established himself on the international stage. He will now have the opportunity to bring that experience to a franchise representing his hometown. Speaking about his association with Jhajjar Jaguars, Lochab said, “Playing for Jhajjar Jaguars is a very special feeling for me. I have represented India at the international level, but getting an opportunity to represent my own hometown is something different altogether. KCL is giving players a wonderful platform to showcase their talent and grow professionally. I want to make this opportunity count and give the people of Jhajjar a reason to be proud.”

Jhajjar Jaguars owner Jagdeep Chhikara also expressed his excitement over bringing the international star into the franchise, stating, “Ayan Lochab is not just an exceptional kabaddi player but also a proud sporting identity of Jhajjar. Having an Asian Games gold medallist from our own region represent Jhajjar Jaguars makes this association even more meaningful. We were determined to bring him into our squad, and his signing reflects our ambition to build a competitive team. We believe his international experience, dedication and understanding of the game will be valuable assets for the franchise.” Lochab’s signing reflects the changing landscape of Indian kabaddi, where franchise-based competitions are creating opportunities for established international players while giving regional sporting identities a bigger platform.

For Jhajjar Jaguars, the acquisition is a statement of intent. For Jagdeep Chhikara, it is an opportunity to bring a hometown sporting hero into the franchise. And for Ayan Lochab, the challenge is now to translate the emotional significance of this homecoming into performances on the kabaddi mat. The auction may have made him the most expensive player of KCL Season 2, but it is his performances in the Jhajjar Jaguars jersey that will ultimately define this special association. (ANI)