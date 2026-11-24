US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has cast doubt on President Donald Trump's assertion that Washington will halt its USD 3.8 billion in annual military aid to Israel by the end of this year, a move the president had promised on the day of this month's midterm elections. Earlier this month, The Times of Israel reported that the Trump administration intends to continue providing security assistance to Israel in the coming years, aligning with Huckabee's assessment of the longstanding defence arrangement.

"The [memorandum of understanding] is supposed to continue for two more years," Huckabee told the Institute for National Security Studies, referencing the longstanding pact through which Washington finances Israel's purchases of American-made military equipment through 2028. "So I'm not certain that there will be a cessation on an abrupt basis by the end of this year." "I'm not sure it can happen unless Congress were to act. Otherwise, there are appropriations in place that will extend into that period of time," Huckabee added, noting that he, alongside other officials, including Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter, had been "working on" the agreement for months.

Reframing the bilateral partnership, Huckabee argued that the financial arrangement operates as a two-way strategic investment rather than one-sided assistance. "We also initiated our conversation with the Israeli government and the prime minister, having said we want to change this relationship, because the idea that America is giving Israel aid, it's really kind of misunderstood," he said, explaining that the pact also benefits the US through Israeli development of American technology and the creation of jobs in the US.

"Making America strong is making Israel strong, and vice versa," he said, adding that US cooperation with Jerusalem on intelligence helps save American lives "every day." Huckabee's remarks contrast with Trump's surprise announcement on November 3, when the president stated, as voters headed to the polls, that he had reached a deal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu several months earlier to cease providing Israel with roughly USD 4 billion in annual US funding.

At the time, Trump maintained that Israel no longer required US funds, arguing that the issue had been used as a "bad talking point" by his left-wing critics, though he did not share specifics or clarify how the funding would be halted. Echoing that trajectory, Netanyahu, who lost his parliamentary majority during an October 27 election yet remains in office as a caretaker, has also openly spoken about phasing out US military aid.

However, the political landscape shifted sharply on November 3, as Democrats, including numerous lawmakers who openly oppose military funding for Israel, secured control of both houses of Congress from Trump's Republicans. The Democrats' resounding victory has since sparked apprehension across Israel, where Netanyahu had highlighted his close relationship with Trump throughout his own campaign. (ANI)