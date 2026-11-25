Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India’s pioneering tennis-ball T10 tournament, heads to Goa for its fourth season. Scheduled from December 3, 2026, to January 3, 2027, season 4 promises a month of high-octane action, featuring eight franchises competing across 44 fast-paced matches at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Verna, Goa, according to a press release. Setting the ball rolling, defending champions Chennai Singams, co-owned by superstar Suriya and Rajdip Gupta, will lock horns with season 3 finalists Tiigers of Kolkata, co-owned by Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aksha Kamboj. The much-anticipated clash will see last season’s two finalists renew their rivalry, setting the stage for another exciting chapter in the league’s growing history.

The action continues the following day, with Majhi Mumbai, co-owned by Amitabh Bachchan and Neeti Agarwal, taking on Ahmedabad Lions, owned by Izazahmad Khanusiya. Srinagar Ke Veer, owned by Akshay Kumar, will face Bengaluru Strikers, co-owned by Hrithik Roshan and Divy Dangi, while Falcon Risers Hyderabad, co-owned by Ram Charan and Irfan Razack, will begin their campaign against Delhi Superheros, owned by Salman Khan, in the league’s first double-header. The league stage will conclude on December 28, followed by Qualifier 1 on December 29, the Eliminator on December 30 and Qualifier 2 on January 2, 2027. All single-header matches will begin at 8 pm, while play on double-header days will commence at 5 pm.

Across its first three editions, the ISPL has steadily grown in stature, emerging as a powerful platform for discovering new talent and strengthening the grassroots ecosystem. The league has provided aspiring cricketers from across the country with an opportunity to showcase their abilities on a bigger stage. The growing competitiveness and commercial appeal of the tournament were also reflected at the Season 4 Player Auction, where the eight franchises collectively spent over Rs 10.40 crore, underlining the increasing value placed on the league and its expanding talent pool. Speaking about the upcoming season in Goa, League Commissioner Suraj Samat said, “Goa offers a fantastic setting for ISPL Season 4, with the schedule also coinciding with the state’s peak tourist season. This presents a natural opportunity for the league to flourish at the intersection of sport and tourism. At its core, ISPL is committed to giving tennis-ball cricket the recognition and platform it deserves. There is immense talent across India, and the league provides aspiring cricketers with an opportunity to showcase their abilities on a bigger stage. As we continue to build the ISPL ecosystem, our ambition is to create meaningful opportunities for these players, recognise their performances and contribute to the wider development of Indian cricket.”

In a major move towards strengthening transparency, the league has also revamped its player selection process, eliminating simulation matches in favour of a fully data-driven, technology-led approach. Local tournaments conducted across the country will now serve as the sole selection pathway, with the top 500 performers earning a place in the auction pool based on the points accumulated through these competitions. The pool will also feature the top 50 contracted players, ensuring a transparent, performance-led process that minimises human intervention while providing grassroots talent with a direct pathway to the league. With fans and visitors expected to converge on Goa during the festive season, ISPL season 4 will add another exciting sporting attraction to the state’s calendar. Bringing together the popularity of cricket, the raw energy of tennis-ball action and the entertainment quotient synonymous with the league, the tournament promises a compelling spectacle for fans while adding to Goa’s vibrant sporting and tourism landscape. (ANI)