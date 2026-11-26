Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has revisited one of the most memorable moments of his career, recalling how he scored the winning runs against Australia in the famous 2001 Chennai Test, as India prepares to host the arch-rivals for a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series next year. Speaking to JioStar, Harbhajan recalled the tense final moments of the third Test, when India needed just two runs to complete a remarkable victory while chasing a target of 155 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Facing Australian pace great Glenn McGrath, Harbhajan said he anticipated a short delivery after noticing a change in the field placement, but the pacer surprised him with a yorker. "In the end, when my turn came, two runs were needed to win, and Glenn McGrath was bowling. I remember that he had changed the field; he removed the fielder from point and brought in an extra gully, just to make me think that he might bowl a short ball. So I was prepared for a bouncer because of the way the field was set. But he bluffed me; he bowled a yorker, and my bat came down just in time, sending the ball in the exact direction from where he had removed the fielder at point," Harbhajan told JioStar.

"There was no fielder there, and once the ball went through, I don't think I have ever tried to run that fast in my life. That moment of hitting the winning runs will always stay with me, because it was not just about those two runs; it was about beating Australia in that series after everything we had been through," he added. India's victory in Chennai completed a memorable 2-1 series triumph after the hosts had bounced back from a heavy defeat in the opening Test in Mumbai and followed it up with the historic win in Kolkata.

The Chennai Test was particularly special for Harbhajan, who produced a match-winning performance with 15 wickets, including seven in the first innings and eight in the second. He was named Player of the Match as well as Player of the Series for his outstanding contribution. The victory also completed one of the most celebrated comebacks in Indian cricket, with the hosts becoming only the third team in Test history to win a series after losing the opening match.

The series, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, will be played across Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad, with the final Test scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy having produced several memorable contests over the years, the upcoming series is expected to provide another chapter in the intense rivalry between the two cricketing powerhouses. (ANI)