Iraqi border ​forces have ‌closed two border ​crossings with Syria and Iran that had been administered by ‌the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), state media reported, as Baghdad moves to assert more control over the semi-autonomous ‌region.

The al-Waleed crossing with Syria and the ‌Bashta crossing with Iran, both located in territory administered by the Kurdistan region, have been closed, the commander of ⁠Iraq's border ​forces told ⁠the Iraqi News Agency. The closures follow a ruling by ⁠Iraq's highest court on Wednesday allowing Baghdad to ​deploy federal forces along all international borders, including in ⁠the Kurdistan region.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Tuesday ⁠ordered ​federal authorities to take over crossings run by the KRG, part of a broader push ⁠by Baghdad to strengthen central control over strategic assets, ⁠including ⁠oil fields controlled by Kurdish security forces.