Standout performances from Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Sameer Rizwi, Priyansh Arya, Mohammed Azharudeen, Abdul Samad, Sai Kishore among several others dominated the headlines at the end of the latest round of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) matches on Thursday. Following a record-breaking 181 against Tamil Nadu, Priyansh continued his good run with a fluent half-century against Railways, while Azharudeen's century was the headlining act in a brutal onslaught by Keralam batters against Himachal Pradesh. J&K's Abdul Samad continued smashing sixes with a stroke-filled half-century against Haryana, while Rizwi's century single-handedly won UP the clash against Mizoram.

Elite, Group A: -In the clash between Baroda and Karnataka, Baroda was skittled out for just 118 with four-fers from Vidwath Kaverappa (4/28) and Shreesha Achar (4/24). Dhruv Patel (33 in 30 balls, with two fours and two sixes) was the top-scorer for Baroda as skipper Jitesh Sharma (10) flopped. Karnataka chased the target in 16.1 overs, with Rohan Patil (48 in 42 balls, with six fours and three sixes), Krishnan Shrijith (33 in 30 balls, with three fours and a six) and Karun Nair (30* in 20 balls, with three sixes) playing measured knocks.

-Jharkhand opted to field first against Chandigarh, and the defending champions restricted them to 174/7. A century from rising star Shikhar Mohan (100 in 63 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes) headlined the run-chase as Jharkhand chased down the target in 19.3 overs with three wickets left. -Ace Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav (2/32 in four overs) turned up for UP as they reduced Mizoram to 149/6 as they opted to bat first. Reduced to 42/4 in the chase, Rizwi (100* in 46 balls, with six fours and nine sixes) fired all the cylinders, chasing down the total in 16.4 overs with Prashant Veer (27*) unbeaten at the other end.

*Elite, Group B: -In the clash between J&K and Haryana, J&K was put to bat first and Abdul Samad (77* in 45 balls, with five fours and six sixes) top-scored in their 167/9 in 20 overs, with RCB's retained all-rounder Kanishk Chauhan (3/10 in three overs) being the pick of the bowlers. Haryana chased the target with a ball and two wickets to spare.

-In the Railways versus Delhi clash, Railways elected to bat first and were skittled out for 122 in 19.5 overs, with Suyash Sharma (3/14) and Digvesh Rathi (2/16) choking Railways run supply. Priyansh (56* in 30 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Tejaswi Dahiya (42* in 16 balls, with a four and five sixes) dominated the batting as Delhi chased down the total in 11.1 overs with eight wickets in hand. -Punjab opted to field first against Bihar, with latter restricted to 151/7 in 20 overs, with Harpreet Brar (2/22) being the pick of the bowlers. Uday Saharan (60 in 35 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and skipper Ramandeep Singh (40* in 19 balls, with a four and four sixes) chased down the target in 13.1 overs, with four wickets left.

-Sai Kishore (3/19) posted a gem of spell of spin as they skittled out Saurashtra for 154 in chase of 193 runs. Sunny Sandhu (44 in 17 balls, with six sixes and 4/44) was the 'Player of the Match' for Tamil Nadu. *Elite, Group C:

-Keralam opted to bat first against Himachal Pradesh, with Mohammed Azharuddeen (101 in 57 balls, with eight fours and six sixes) leading the charge, with skipper Sanju Samson (44 in 21 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Rohan Kunnummal (35 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) also chipping in crucial knocks to take the side to 268/4. Himachal made 201/6 in 20 overs, losing by 66 runs. -Except for a 135-run knock against Assam, MP skipper Rajat Patidar's lean patch continued with a score of just 18, as Harsh Gawli (72* in 48 balls, with seven fours and a six) taking MP to 157/7 in 20 overs. Despite a three-fer from spinner Shivang Kumar (3/21), Puducherry chased the total with two wickets and balls left.

*Elite, Group D: -Uttarakhand opted to field first against Mumbai, with half-centuries coming from Musheer Khan (65 in 40 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (51 in 34 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Sarfaraz Khan (31 in 15 balls, with three fours and two sixes) firing a quick cameo, taking Mumbai to 209. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (1) and Shivam Dube (0) flopped. Uttarakhand was skittled out for 123 in 16.5 overs, with Atharva Ankolekar (3/17) and Maxwell Swaminathan (2/35) being the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai.

-Gujarat's 32-run win over Goa in defence of 195 runs was headlined by Ashutosh Sharma (48* in 18 balls, with three fours and four sixes), Aarya Desai (47 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and a six), skipper Urvil Patel (38 in 18 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Arzan Nagwaswalla (4/31). (ANI)