New Zealand skipper Tom Latham overtook Brendon McCullum to become Kiwis' fourth-highest run-getter in Test cricket. Latham achieved this climb up the Kiwi Test batting charts during the second Test against India at Christchurch on Thursday. In the first innings, he made 59 off 128 balls, with six fours before being dismissed by Akash Deep.

In 97 Tests, Latham has scored 6,509 runs at an average of 38.74, with 17 centuries and 32 fifties. McCullum has made 6,453 runs in 101 Tests at an average of 38.64, with 12 centuries and 31 fifties. The top three run-getters for NZ in Test cricket are: Kane Williamson (9,515 runs in 110 Tests at an average of 54.06, with 33 centuries and 38 fifties), Ross Taylor (7,683 runs in 112 Tests at an average of 44.66, with 19 centuries and 35 fifties) and Stephen Fleming (7,172 runs in 111 Tests at an average of 40.06, with nine centuries and 46 fifties).

A two-wicket spell from Anshul Kamboj helped India make a comeback as they got three crucial New Zealand wickets in the second session of day one of the second Test at Christchurch on Friday. At tea, NZ was 131/4, with Daryl Mitchell (6*) and Tom Blundell (8*) unbeaten.

Kiwis started the second session at 77/1, with skipper Tom Latham (42*) unbeaten. Latham started off positively, getting two boundaries in two overs, reaching his 32nd Test fifty in 88 balls, with five fours.

Latham and Henry Nicholls continued to drive the innings forward, with Latham punching an Akash Deep delivery to help NZ get to the 100-run mark in 36 overs. Akash Deep produced the crucial wicket of Latham, getting him to nick one to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps for 59 off 128 balls, with six fours. NZ was 110/2 in 41.3 overs.

Anshul Kamboj got Henry Nicholls as well, with the batter top-edging his delivery and his attempt to pull going to Akash Deep standing at long-leg. The Wellington hero was gone for 16 in 46 balls, reducing Kiwis to 110/3. In the next over, India produced the wicket of Rachin Ravindra for a nine-ball duck, with Akash Deep making Rachin poke into the delivery, which landed into Rishabh's gloves behind the stumps. NZ was 110/4.

Mitchell and Blundell managed to survive some shouts from Jasprit Bumrah and Kamboj, playing out the session safely. Earlier, debutant Gurnoor Brar, however, provided the visitors with a timely breakthrough on the final delivery before the interval, removing Devon Conway for 79-ball 31. (ANI)