Top stories at 2130 hours:

The following are the top/expected stories at 2130 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Day 1 of the second Test between India and West Indies.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-SHOOT-LD IND Verma wins gold, bronze for Chaudhary in Rio Shooting WC

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 30 (PTI) Asian Games medallist Abhishek Verma won the gold while teen sensation Saurabh Chaudhary claimed the bronze as Indian shooters dominated the podium in the men's 10m air pistol event of the ongoing ISSF World Cup here.

SPO-INDA-DHAWAN Out of form Dhawan to play for India A, injured Shankar ruled out

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Out-of-form senior opener Shikhar Dhawan has been included in the India A side for the last two unofficial one-dayers against South Africa A to get back some form after a wretched tour of the West Indies.

SPO-OPEN-LD IND Sharan-Nys pair makes early US Open exit

New York, Aug 30 (PTI) India's Divij Sharan made a first-round exit from the US Open with partner Hugo Nys after losing in straight sets to Robert Carballes Baena and Federico Delbonis, here.

SPO-DULEEP Karun's 77 takes India Red to 140-2 after India Green folded for 440

Bengaluru, Aug 30 (PTI) Karun Nair continued his impressive form, hitting an unbeaten 77 as India Red reached 140 for 2 in their first innings in reply to India Green's 440 all out at stumps on day two of the Duleep Trophy match here on Friday.

SPO-HOCK-PILLAY Confident India will qualify for Tokyo Olympics: Pillay

Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) Insisting that India is currently at par with other leading hockey-playing nations, four-time Olympian Dhanraj Pillay says he is confident of the national team's qualification for next year's Tokyo Games.

SPO-RAHANE Test ton after 2 years made me a bit emotional, says Rahane

Kingston (Jamaica), Aug 30 (PTI) India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane says scoring his 10th Test century after a drought of two years was special and he became "a bit emotional" after reaching the feat in Antigua.

SPO-GOLF-IND Aman Raj lying fourth at Indonesia Open; Kapur, Chikka, Ajeetsh 9th

Jakarta, Aug 30 (PTI) Indian golfer Aman Raj signed for a three-under 69 in the second round to lie Tied-fourth at the halfway stage of the Bank BRI Indonesia Open here on Friday.

SPO-GOLF-ADITI Aditi makes the steady start in Portland Classic

Portland (USA), Aug 30 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok landed two late birdies to register an under-par score that enabled her to finish the first round in two-under 70 at the 2019 Cambia Portland Classic here.

SPO-RAYUDU Rayudu wants to come out of retirement, play for Hyderabad again

Chennai, Aug 30 (PTI) Former India batsman Ambati Rayudu has expressed his willingness to come out of retirement and represent Hyderabad in all three formats, a little less than two months after he drew curtains on his cricketing career.

SPO-BOX-BFI-PROFESSIONALS BFI allows pro boxers to compete in domestic amateur events with immediate effect

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has decided to allow professional boxers to compete in amateur tournaments sanctioned by it, bringing itself in sync with the stand taken by world body AIBA.

SPO-SHOOT-RAJPUT-REAX I was disturbed throughout qualification round: Rajput

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 30 (PTI) India's latest Olympic quota holder, Sanjeev Rajput on Friday said he was "under pressure and disturbed" after one of his shots was recorded as zero due to a scoring equipment malfunction in the ISSF World Cup here.

SPO-HOCK-SREEJESH Successful Belgium tour will boost our confidence ahead of Oly Qualifiers: Sreejesh

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A successful away outing against world no.2 Belgium will definitely boost the confidence of the Indian men's hockey team ahead of the Olympics qualifiers, feels experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

SPO-FOOT-IND-WOM Indian women's team lose 1-5 to Uzbekistan in first football friendly

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Bala Devi scored the solitary goal as the Indian women's team went down 1-5 to Uzbekistan in its first friendly match at the Yakkasary Stadium in Tashkent on Friday.

SPO-LD RICHARDS Vivian Richards falls ill during the pre-game show, taken to hospital for a check-up

(Eds: With health update) Kingston, Aug 30 (PTI) Sir Vivian Richards fell ill while he was on the air doing a pre-game analysis on the eve of the second World Championship Test between India and West Indies on Friday.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI

Stress-free Lahiri looking for a long-awaited win in Korn Ferry finals Newburgh (US), Aug 30 (PTI) Having secured his PGA Tour card for a fifth successive year, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will now hope to break his long title drought when he tees off at the Korn Ferry Tour Championships.

SPO-BCCI-ARJUNA

BCCI congratulates Jadeja, Poonam on Arjuna honor New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The BCCI on Friday congratulated this year's Arjuna awardees in cricket -- all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and spinner Poonam Yadav -- and lauded the two players' consistent performances for their respective teams.

SPO-IND-WOM-TEAM

Sushma to lead Board President's XI against SA women in warm-up games Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) Wicket-keeper batswoman Sushma Verma will lead the Board President's XI during the two warm-up games against South Africa women starting in Surat on September 20.

SPO-ATH-NATIONALS

World C'ships-bound Avinash, Sreeshankar win gold, the hilarious scene in men's 400m relay Lucknow, Aug 30 (PTI) Steeplechaser Avinash Sable and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar warmed up for the World Championships later this month with gold-winning performances on the concluding day of the 59th National Inter-State Athletics Championships here on Friday.

SPO-ADVANI

Advani favors having a franchise-based televised league in India Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) India had hosted "Cue Slam" -- a franchise-based league in 2017 and ace cueist Pankaj Advani believes a similar televised league would help in the growth of snooker and billiards in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)