Nacho Monreal joins Real Sociedad

Nacho Monreal joined Real Sociedad in a permanent deal from Arsenal on Saturday. Monreal had joined Arsenal back in 2013 and made 251 appearances for the club. With Arsenal, he won three FA Cups, three Community Shields.

"We would like to thank Nacho for his contribution to the club and everyone at Arsenal wishes him the best for his future," Arsenal said in a statement. The Spanish footballer will be tied to the new club until June 30, 2021. (ANI)

