Reuters
Updated: 01-09-2019 00:57 IST
Reports: Jags LB Jack to get $57M extension

The Jaguars selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft and he has played in all possible 48 games, with 42 stars.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will sign linebacker Myles Jack to a four-year, $57 million contract extension, multiple outlets reported Saturday. Jack, who is playing on the final year of his rookie contract with a base salary of about $1.3 million, will be guaranteed $33 million under the new deal, per ESPN and NFL Network. He will become the NFL's third-highest paid inside linebacker behind Seattle's Bobby Wagner and the New York Jets' CJ Mosley.

Jack, 23, made 107 tackles last season, including 2 1/2 sacks. He forced a fumble and intercepted a pass that he returned 32 yards for a touchdown. The Jaguars selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft and he has played in all possible 48 games, with 42 stars.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
