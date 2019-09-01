India v West Indies Scoreboard

Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the second Test between India and the West Indies here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 416

West Indies 1st Innings: Kraigg Brathwaite c Pant b Bumrah 10

John Campbell c Pant b Bumrah 2 Darren Bravo c Rahul b Bumrah 4

Shamarh Brooks lbw b Bumrah 0 Roston Chase lbw b Bumrah 0

Shimron Hetmyer b Shami 34 Jason Holder c sub b Bumrah 18

Jahmar Hamilton c Kohli b Ishant 5 Rahkeem Cornwall c Rahane b Shami 14

Kemar Roach c Agarwal b Jadeja 17 Shannon Gabriel not out 0

Extras: (B-8 LB-5) 13 Total: (All out in 47.1 overs) 117

Fall of Wickets: 1/9 2/13 3/13 4/13 5/22 6/67 7/78 8/97 9/117 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 10.5-3-24-1, Jasprit Bumrah 12.1-3-27-6, Mohammed Shami 13-3-34-2, Ravindra Jadeja 11.1-7-19-1.

India 2nd Innings

Lokesh Rahul batting 6 Mayank Agarwal lbw b Roach 4

Cheteshwar Pujara batting 5 Extras: (LB-1) 1

Total: (For 1 wicket in 9 overs) 16 Fall of Wickets: 1/9

Bowling: Kemar Roach 4-1-7-1, Jason Holder 3-2-4-0, Rahkeem Cornwall 1-0-4-0, Shannon Gabriel 1-1-0-0.

