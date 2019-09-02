International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Tennis-Barty thrashed by Wang at U.S. Open

Reuters New York
Updated: 02-09-2019 00:13 IST
Tennis-Barty thrashed by Wang at U.S. Open

Image Credit: Flickr

Second seed Ash Barty's U.S. Open bid came crashing down when she lost 6-2 6-4 to China's Wang Qiang in the fourth round on Sunday.

Wang had never taken a set off the former world number one in two previous matches and looked to be in trouble after Australian Barty started with a dominant performance on serve. But 18th seed Wang kept her composure and took advantage of 25 more unforced errors by Barty to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

The 27-year-old will next face either Serena Williams or Petra Marci, who play their fourth-round match later on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019