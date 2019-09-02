Dolphins cut 14-year LS Denney

The Dolphins continued their roster overhaul Monday, releasing long snapper John Denney, a fixture in Miami since 2005. Denney, 40, made 224 consecutive appearances for the Dolphins, not missing a game in his 14 seasons.

He issued a statement Monday morning. "Today, unfortunately, marks the end of my time with the Miami Dolphins," Denney said in a statement. "I want to thank the Dolphins for giving me a chance back in 2005. Over the last 14 years, I have had many wonderful, hard-working teammates, all of whom I would like to thank.

"I also want to thank all of the coaches I have worked within Miami." There were plenty of those: Nick Saban, Cam Cameron, Tony Sparano, Joe Philbin, and Adam Gase.

Denney did not announce if he would retire or pursue a new team. The decision to cut Denney came as a surprise since he had beaten undrafted free agent Wesley Farnsworth for the job. The Dolphins cut Farnsworth when trimming the roster to the league-mandated 53 on Saturday.

