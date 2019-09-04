Cooper lifts Marlins over Pirates in extras

Garrett Cooper's 444-foot home run in the 10th inning Tuesday gave the visiting Miami Marlins a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates to break a three-game losing streak. Cooper's 13th homer, to left, came off reliever Parker Markel (0-1). He also had an RBI double, and Miguel Rojas hit a tying homer in the ninth for Miami, which had lost 15 straight road games.

Adam Frazier hit a solo homer and a two-run single for Pittsburgh, which had won four straight. Miami starter Sandy Alcantara pitched into the eighth, giving up four runs and three hits.

Adam Conley (2-7) got the final out in the ninth, and Jose Urena pitched the 10th for his first save. Pittsburgh rookie starter Mitch Keller left in the second after getting hit in his throwing hand with a comebacker by Cooper. The Pirates said initial results showed a contusion.

For the third straight game, the Pirates' first batter homered -- Frazier's ninth, to right-center. Miami took a 2-1 lead in the third. Jon Berti singled with one out and stole second, continuing to third on catcher Jacob Stallings' throwing error. An out later, Starlin Castro and Neil Walker walked. Third baseman Colin Moran was charged with an error on Cooper's grounder, allowing Berti and Castro to score.

In the fifth, Castro singled and scored on Cooper's double for a 3-1 Marlins lead. Alcantara retired 14 straight batters following Frazier's homer until, with two outs in the fifth, Stallings drew a walk. Erik Gonzalez then singled and pinch hitter Melky Cabrera walked. Frazier singled to drive in two for a 3-3 tie, but was caught between first and second for the third out.

Pittsburgh pinch hitter Jason Martin led off with a walk in the eighth and moved to second on a balk. Cole Tucker, also pinch-hitting, also walked to chase Alcantara. Jarlin Garcia came on in relief and Frazier bunted the players to second and third, then three batters later Garcia's wild pitch allowed Martin to score for a 4-3 Pirates lead. Martin appeared to injure his left arm sliding home.

Rojas' two-out homer, his fifth, in the ninth against Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez made it 4-4.

