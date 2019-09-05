Sports News Roundup: Bencic bounds into first-ever Grand Slam semi-final; Nats shock Mets with 7-run 9th

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Bencic bounds into first-ever Grand Slam semi-final

Belinda Bencic reached her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday, fending off Donna Vekic to win 7-6(5) 6-3 in their U.S. Open last-eight clash on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The pair appeared evenly matched through most of the first set, as Switzerland's Bencic struggled for consistency on serve, firing off five aces but committing four double faults.

Austrian great Hirscher announces retirement

Austria's Marcel Hirscher, one of the greatest ever Alpine skiers who won a record eighth consecutive overall World Cup title this year, announced his retirement on Wednesday, confirming what had become an open secret in the sport. Hirscher, 30, a household name in ski-mad Austria, has dominated slalom and giant slalom for years but has also made no secret of the strain he has felt from travelling on the world circuit and the competitive pressure from younger skiers.

Athletics: World champion Gatlin OK after hamstring scare

Reigning world 100 meters champion Justin Gatlin should be back training within the week after tests were negative for a possible hamstring injury, his manager told Reuters on Wednesday. The American sprinter slowed noticeably about 65 meters into a race he was leading and began grabbing his left hamstring before finishing fourth in Zagreb on Tuesday.

Boxing: Ruiz targets long title reign ahead of Joshua rematch

Mexican-American world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. said he will not be satisfied with "15 minutes of fame" as he prepares to fight Briton Anthony Joshua again in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 7. Ruiz produced one of boxing's biggest upsets by beating the 29-year-old Joshua with a seventh-round stoppage at New York's Madison Square Garden on June 1.

AIU will not appeal USADA decision to withdraw charge against Coleman

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Wednesday it would not appeal the decision by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) to withdraw a whereabouts charge against American sprinter Christian Coleman. USADA had charged Coleman with three failures to properly file whereabouts information in a 12-month period, but withdrew it on Monday after receiving guidance from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on how to calculate the window.

Bettman, four others, named to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, Tim Thomas, Brian Gionta, Neal Henderson and Krissy Wendell comprise the 2019 class of the United States Hockey Hall of Fame, USA Hockey announced on Wednesday. The quintet will be honored at the 2019 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction celebration on Dec. 12 in Washington.

Berrettini sinks Monfils in thriller to reach U.S. Open semis

Big-serving Italian Matteo Berrettini took another step in his breakthrough season as he beat Frenchman Gael Monfils 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 7-6(5) at the U.S. Open on Wednesday to reach his first career Grand Slam semi-final. Putting away the 13th-seeded Frenchman took everything that Berrettini had as Monfils, who struggled mightily with his serve late in the match, managed to see off four pressure-packed match points until the Italian finally prevailed.

MLB roundup: Nats shock Mets with 7-run 9th

Kurt Suzuki's three-run, walk-off home run capped a seven-run ninth inning and lifted the host Washington Nationals to a stunning 11-10 win over the New York Mets on Tuesday. After the Mets scored five times in the top of the ninth to build a 10-4 lead, Trea Turner doubled home Victor Robles in the bottom of the inning to make it 10-5. Anthony Rendon's single brought home a run, and with the bases loaded, Ryan Zimmerman doubled to the wall in right-center off Edwin Diaz (1-7) to pull Washington within 10-8.

'Baby Fed' Dimitrov comes of age with Federer upset

Grigor Dimitrov stepped out of Roger Federer's shadow on Tuesday to claim a spot in the U.S. Open semi-finals with a shock 3-6 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-2 win over the wounded Swiss. Coming into the U.S. Open, the 78th ranked Dimitrov, dubbed "Baby Fed" because of the similarities between his game and Federer's, did not look much of a threat, posting just one win from his last eight matches.

