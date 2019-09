HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day 10

Highlights of the 10th day at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times GMT):

0130 ANDREESCU BOUNCES BACK TO BEAT MERTENS

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu recovered after losing the first set to beat 25th seed Elise Mertens 3-6 6-2 6-3 and reach her first Grand Slam semi-final. The 19-year-old, who is seeded 15th, struck 40 winners against the Belgian and won 23 points at the net to set up a last-four meeting with Switzerland's Belinda Bencic.

2225 BERRETTINI INTO SEMI-FINAL AFTER BEATING MONFILS

Matteo Berrettini beat French 13th seed Gael Monfils 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 7-6(5) in just under four hours to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final.

The Italian, seeded 24th, served 15 aces and hit 53 winners, winning a grueling match despite making 64 unforced errors. Monfils made 51 unforced errors and served 17 double faults.

1800 BENCIC STORMS INTO SEMI-FINALS

Swiss Belinda Bencic reached her first Grand Slam semi-final with a 7-6(5) 6-3 victory over Croatia's Donna Vekic at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 13th seed fired eight aces and won 84% of points on her first serve to wrap up the contest in an hour and 40 minutes.

1619 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK

Play began under a sunny sky with the temperature hovering around 27 degrees Celsius (82°F) and a forecast high of 30C. Belinda Bencic was up against Donna Vekic in the quarter-finals. Matteo Berrettini takes on Frenchman Gael Monfils later.

In the evening session, Canada's Bianca Andreescu meets Belgium's Elise Mertens before 2017 champion Rafa Nadal plays Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)