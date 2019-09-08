Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Climbing: Polish climber Dzienski pips lift in man vs. machine race

It may not match the feeling of winning a world championship but Polish climber Marcin Dzienski's feat of racing and defeating an elevator up 23 meters will certainly have given him a lift. The 2016 world champion who is regarded by many as one of the top speed climbers, took 12.12 seconds to achieve the feat as part of a Red Bull event in Warsaw. Just not cricket: Australian charged $68,000 for a beer in Britain

An Australian cricket journalist in Britain for the Ashes test series is claiming to have drunk "the most expensive beer in history" after being charged nearly A$100,000 ($68,120) for the tipple. Peter Lalor, chief cricket writer for the Australian newspaper, said he stopped for a drink at a bar in Manchester, northwest England, on Sunday ahead of the fourth Ashes test at Old Trafford.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)