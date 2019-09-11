Sports News Summary: Neymar rape accuser charged with extortion

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Neymar rape accuser charged with extortion

Police in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo said on Tuesday they had indicted the woman who accused soccer star Neymar of rape, charging her with fraud, extortion, and slander, in what could be a major relief for the Paris Saint Germain striker. The former Brazil captain was accused of raping Najila Trindade in a Paris hotel room in May, but he alleged the encounter was consensual and prosecutors said in August they were dropping the case against him due to a lack of evidence. Ronaldo hits four for Portugal in a 5-1 rout of Lithuania

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo took his international tally to 93 goals when he scored four times to give the European champions a 5-1 win away to Lithuania in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Tuesday. Playing in his 161st international, the 34-year-old notched his eighth hat-trick for his country and the 54th of his remarkable career to helping Portugal through what had threatened to turn into a frustrating evening. MLB roundup: Dodgers clinch the seventh straight division title

Corey Seager homered twice in the first three innings and finished with five RBIs as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-3 on Tuesday night to clinch their seventh consecutive National League West title. The Dodgers, who have made it to the World Series the past two seasons but lost both times, had a low-key celebration on the field after the final out on Tuesday. They subsequently partied in the visiting clubhouse. Antonio Brown accused of rape in a lawsuit

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is accused of rape by a woman who says she was his personal trainer, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in Florida, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Brown denied the allegations through a statement issued by his lawyer. MLB notebook: Yelich fouls a ball off the knee, exits the game

Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich left the Brewers' game in Miami on Tuesday in the first inning after fouling a pitch off his right knee. Yelich, the reigning National League MVP, went down to the ground and sat for a few minutes. He tried to get up a few times before eventually walking off under his own power. Trent Grisham pinch-hit for him, entering with a 1-2 count and striking out. New PGA Tour season starts with the dust yet to settle on the old one

It is only 16 days since Rory McIlroy was crowned FedEx Cup champion but players are already gearing up for the new U.S. PGA Tour season with the opening event, the Greenbrier Classic, kicking off in West Virginia on Thursday. With the calendar even more crowded thanks to the golf event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Classic will be the first of 49 official FedEx Cup events, of which 11 will be played between now and late November as part of the so-called 'wraparound' season. College football notebook: Stanford LT Little out for the season

Stanford preseason All-American left tackle Walker Little won't return this year because of season-ending surgery, coach David Shaw said Tuesday. Little, a junior who has been considered a potential 2020 first-round NFL draft pick, suffered a reported leg injury in the season-opening victory against Northwestern and was initially thought to be out until midseason. IOC hopes to remain relevant with Tokyo's 'urban festival'

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) hopes that Tokyo 2020's "urban festival", which will offer fans the chance to try out Olympic sports, will help the governing body remain relevant and increase long-term youth engagement with the Games. In July, Games organizers announced plans to develop a Waterfront City in Tokyo Bay, involving demonstration events and fan participation in sports, as well as concerts and other performances during next year's sporting showpiece. Argentina, Spain romp into World Cup last four

Argentina steamrolled into the basketball World Cup semi-finals with a spectacular 97-87 win over Serbia, who were among the tournament favorites, and was joined by 2006 champions Spain who overpowered surprise package Poland 90-78 on Tuesday. The Argentines will lock horns with either holders the United States or France, who meet in Wednesday's opening quarter-final, while the Spaniards will take on the winners of the Australia v Czech Republic clash. Seven-time Olympian, pioneer woman lawmaker Hashimoto appointed Olympics minister

Named after the Olympic flame when she was born days before Japan hosted the Summer Olympics in 1964, Seiko Hashimoto has lived up to her name by taking part in seven Olympics and doing it in two sports. The 54-year-old ruling party lawmaker now assumes the post of Olympics minister in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reshuffled cabinet, allowing her to oversee Japan's second hosting of the Summer Games that begin on July 24, 2020.

