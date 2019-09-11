FC Goa to start pre-season on Thursday

FC Goa will start their pre- season on Thursday. After winning the Super Cup last season and coming within minutes of landing their first-ever ISL title, Sergio Lobera's men will look to launch another successful campaign.

The two-time ISL finalists have continued with a majority of the squad that finished the last campaign with six members of the foreign contingent retained, a media release issued here on Wednesday said. FC Goa pre-season squad: Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Seriton Fernandes, Carlos Pea, Aibanbha Dohling, Chinglensana Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Amey Ranawade, Saviour Gama Midfielders: Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Princeton Rebello, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh Forwards: Ferran Corominas, Seimenlen Doungel, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco..

