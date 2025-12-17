Left Menu

Karnataka's Star-Studded Squad Announced for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Karnataka named KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, and Prasidh Krishna in their squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, following BCCI's directive for India's cricket stars to participate. Despite missing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy knockouts, Mayank Agarwal remains captain. The squad faces Jharkhand in their Group A opener.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The cricketing landscape is buzzing as Karnataka has announced its formidable squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. The squad boasts of stars such as KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, and Prasidh Krishna, aligning with the BCCI's recent mandate.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has made it obligatory for national team players to participate in at least two matches of the domestic one-day competition, bridging the schedule gap between international fixtures.

Mayank Agarwal will lead the team, which is set to play its group stage matches in Ahmedabad, starting against Jharkhand on December 24. Despite not advancing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Agarwal retains his captaincy, with Karun Nair as vice-captain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

