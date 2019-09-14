Lahiri, Atwal miss cut as Chappell shoots 59

India's Anirban Lahiri and Arjun Arwal missed the cut even as Kevin Chappell, who was recovering from a back injury, shot an incredible 11-under 59 to equal the record for most successive birdies at the 'A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier' golf tournament here. Lahiri's stay was cut short by a disastrous back nine which saw him drop two bogeys and a double bogey against just one birdie as he finished at three-over 73 and missed the halfway cut.

Lahiri, who shot 67 on the first day, finished at even par 140 and missed the cut, which fell at four-under 136. Also missing the weekend action was Atwal, who carded 74 to follow up his 68 in first round. He ended at two-over 142.

Both the Indian players will now play at next week's Sandersons Farms Championships. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler (65-62) and Joaquin Niemann (65-62) shot 62 in the second round and joined Robby Shelton (62-65) to move to the top of the leaderboard. Robby Shelton, the first-round leader, followed an opening 62 with a 65. They were at 13-under.

The star of the day was Chappell, who could barely walk 10 months ago after a surgery. He was at home recuperating from back surgery since then. On Friday in his first PGA TOUR event since surgery, Chappell had the 11th sub-60 round in TOUR history. He missed a birdie putt on the par-4 ninth to fall a stroke short of Jim Furyk's PGA TOUR record.

He began from the 10th and shot nine birdies in first 10 holes from 11th to 18th and then the first. He added two more on fifth and seventh and missed 10-footer on ninth, his closing hole. Chappell was 10-under for the tournament, three shots behind Scheffler, Niemann and Shelton. Under a rule change this season, the field was cut to the top 65 players plus ties instead of the top 70. Bryson DeChambeau, the no. 10 ranked player in the world, was at two-under and missed the cut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)