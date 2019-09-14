Sports News Roundup: Basketball: U.S. finish seventh at World Cup after Poland win

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Capitals' Kuznetsov gets three-game NHL suspension

The NHL suspended Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov for three games without pay for what it termed inappropriate conduct. The suspension stems from a positive test for cocaine at the 2019 IIHF World Championships on May 26. The International Ice Hockey Federation already banned him from international competition for four years. The ban took effect on June 13, 2019.

Serbia bounce back to finish fifth at FIBA World Cup

Serbia shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic poured in 31 points in a stand-out individual performance as they beat the Czech Republic 90-81 to grab a fifth place at the FIBA Basketball World Cup after bouncing back from a slow start. The Serbs turned the ball over 11 times and trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half of the classification game to decide the fifth and sixth place, as the Czechs hit eight of 15 three-pointers to lead by nine at the break.

Olympics: U.S. groups investigated on handling of sex-abuse claims - report

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said on Friday it was cooperating with government inquires after it was reported U.S. agencies were conducting a widespread investigation into U.S. Olympic sport organizations. The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the investigations, reported U.S. Justice Department is pursuing multiple wide-criminal investigations into sexual abuse in U.S. Olympic sports organizations and into potential financial and business misconduct throughout the U.S. Olympic system.

Big Three' plus Murray confirmed for inaugural ATP Cup

The 'Big Three' of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have confirmed they will play in the inaugural ATP Cup in a boost for the nation-based event in the leadup to the Australian Open. The ATP, governing body of the men's tour, said every member of the top 10 and 27 of the top 30 had committed to pay the $15 million tournaments to be hosted in Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney from Jan. 3-12, 2020.

Martic sets up final with Pliskova at Zhengzhou Open

Croatia's Petra Martic and top seed Karolina Pliskova marched into the final of the inaugural Zhengzhou Open with commanding straight-sets victories on Saturday. Seventh seed Martic dispatched Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic 6-0 6-3 in 67 minutes to reach her first Premier showpiece, sealing victory with her third ace of the match.

Rallying: Ogier leads into final day of Rally Turkey as Tanak retires

Sebastien Ogier will take a 0.2 second lead over Citroen teammate Esapekka Lappi into the final day of Rally Turkey, with championship leader Ott Tanak retiring his Toyota on Saturday. Lappi had been 17.7 seconds clear overnight but world champion Ogier reeled in the Finn over the stages near Marmaris. Hyundai's Andreas Mikkelsen was in third place, one minute 17.1 seconds off the lead.

Europe retain one-shot Solheim Cup lead after foursomes

Team Europe continued to hold a slender one-point advantage over the U.S. with a 6-1/2 to 5-1/2 lead after the second day's foursomes in the Solheim Cup saw the teams share two wins each in gusty conditions at Gleneagles. The American Korda sisters, Jessica and Nelly, picked up where they left off on Friday at the PGA Centenary Course with a dominant 6 & 5 victory over Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law.

Doi, Hibino set up rare all-Japanese final in Hiroshima

Japan's Misaki Doi upset Russian second seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4 6-3 on Saturday to set up a final with compatriot and doubles partner Nao Hibino at the Hana-cupid Japan Women's Open in Hiroshima. It will be the first all-Japanese WTA Tour final in 22 years after Naoko Sawamatsu beat Yuka Yoshida in Jakarta in 1997.

MLB roundup: Goldschmidt's slam powers Cards past Brewers

Paul Goldschmidt hit two homers, including a grand slam, and drove in a career-high seven runs as the St. Louis Cardinals rolled past the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 10-0 Friday night. The victory kept the National League Central-leading Cardinals four games ahead of the second-place Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals have gone 39-19 since July 12 and 25-9 since Aug. 7.

Basketball: U.S. finish seventh at World Cup after Poland win

The U.S. cruised to an 87-74 win over Poland to finish seventh at the FIBA Basketball World Cup on Saturday, putting the seal on the worst-ever performance for the Americans at the tournament. With the Boston Celtics trio of Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, and Marcus Smart sitting out, the USA hit eight of 13 three-pointers to lead by 17 at the half.

