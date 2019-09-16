McMahon homers twice as Rockies top Padres

Colorado

Ryan McMahon homered twice and drove in four runs and Josh Fuentes added a homer and four RBIs as the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 10-5 in Denver on Sunday.

Garrett Hampson added three hits and scored three runs and pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez got his first major league hit and RBIs before leaving with a lead.

Gonzalez allowed just one run on four hits but threw 99 pitches in four innings. He struck out five and walked five, including three in the first inning when the Padres loaded the bases but couldn't score.

He atoned for his lack of control on the mound with a two-run single in the second inning that gave Colorado a 2-1 lead. Reliever Sam Howard (1-0) struck out two in 1 2/3 innings.

Wil Myers and Luis Urias homered and had two hits apiece, and Josh Naylor also went deep for the Padres, who were outscored 31-23 in the three-game sweep by Colorado.

San Diego starter Cal Quantrill (6-8) had his fourth straight rough outing after a string of strong performances. He allowed four runs on six hits and walked three in three innings. He left for a pinch hitter in the fourth with the Padres down 4-1.

They went up 1-0 in the second when Urias hit his third home run, but Gonzalez put the Rockies ahead in the bottom of the inning.

McMahon made it 4-1 when he followed a walk to Charlie Blackmon with a homer to left-center, his 21st of the year. The Rockies got two more on, but Gonzalez struck out to end the inning.

Myers, who is hitting .423 against Colorado this season, hit a two-run homer off Yency Almonte in the fifth to get the Padres within a run. It was his 18th.

The Rockies got four in the seventh on McMahon's RBI single and Fuentes' three-run homer, his second on the season. McMahon added a solo homer in the eighth before Fuentes capped Colorado's scoring with an RBI double.

McMahon has four multi-homer games this season.