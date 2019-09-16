International Development News
India women's player approached to fix matches, says BCCI's ACU chief

A player from Indian women cricket team was approached to fix matches, revealed Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) chief Ajeet Singh on Monday.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 16-09-2019 23:14 IST
BCCI logo . Image Credit: ANI

A player from Indian women cricket team was approached to fix matches, revealed Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) chief Ajeet Singh on Monday. The player who was approached had reported to ACU, in February, just ahead of the one day home series against England.

"Yes, the cricketer is a member of the women's team and an international player that's why ICC (International Cricket Council) conducted the inquiry. Also, ICC warned the person who made the approach and informed us and acknowledged that the cricketer has done the right thing by reporting the approach by fixer," Singh told ANI. ACU lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with Bengaluru police against the persons who had approached the player. (ANI)

