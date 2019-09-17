International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Tennis-Canada's 'Queen B' feted by hometown crowd

Reuters Ottawa
Updated: 17-09-2019 03:51 IST
Tennis-Canada's 'Queen B' feted by hometown crowd

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Newly-minted U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu received a hero's welcome on Sunday, arriving back in her hometown of Mississauga, Canada, for a celebratory rally, as Canadians embraced their very own #SheTheNorth. Andreescu, who beat Serena Williams earlier this month to become the first-ever Canadian Grand Slam title-holder, has rapidly become a home-country favorite, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau among the throngs of adoring fans at the rally, held in the Toronto suburb.

"In Canada, anything is possible," Trudeau tweeted. "You're an inspiration, @Bandreescu_ and we're all so proud of you." The gathering was capped off with the unveiling of a street sign in the hard-hitting 19-year-old's honor, "Andreescu Way."

"A day that I'll never forget," tweeted the No. 5-ranked Andreescu, along with photos of the flag-waving, cheering crowds at the event. "I feel so blessed!"

Also Read: Bianca Andreescu receives customised WWE belt

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019