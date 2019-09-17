International Development News
Amsterdam police detain 100 Lille football supporters

Reuters Amsterdam
Updated: 17-09-2019 20:33 IST
Dutch police said on Tuesday they had detained around 100 supporters of French soccer club Lille OSC in Amsterdam's city center. In a statement, Amsterdam police said the supporters were suspected of "disturbing public order, lighting off fireworks and violence".

Lille are due to play Ajax Amsterdam in a Champions' League match Tuesday evening.

COUNTRY : Netherlands
