Chiefs LT Fisher set for core muscle surgery

Kansas City Chiefs starting left tackle Eric Fisher is scheduled for surgery Thursday for a core muscle injury, the team announced Wednesday. Fisher suffered the injury Friday in practice, was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders and played only the first series before leaving the game. Cam Erving came in as his replacement.

The Chiefs are looking at thinned ranks at running back for Week 3 against the Ravens unless starter Damien Williams bounces back from a knee injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday. Williams was injured late in the game against the Raiders.

Backup LeSean McCoy underwent an MRI exam on his sore ankle Monday but the tests showed no "significant" injury. McCoy, who was limited in practice on Wednesday, would be in line to start if Williams cannot play. Fisher, 28, underwent further testing after Week 2 and was set for surgery in Philadelphia with Dr. William Meyers. There was no immediate timetable for Fisher's return.

Fisher, the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, has spent his entire career with the Chiefs, starting 92 of his 96 games played, and earning Pro Bowl honors in 2018. The Chiefs (2-0) have their home opener Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens (2-0).

