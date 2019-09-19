Bobsleigh-American Meyers Taylor expecting baby, targets Olympic return

Three-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant and will miss the 2019-2020 season but plans to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Meyers Taylor married fellow U.S. bobsledder Nic Taylor in 2014 and their first child is expected in March.

"It was always my dream to win two gold medals in the 2022 Olympics and place them around the neck of our child," Meyers Taylor said in a statement. "When we were told by doctors that this might not be possible, I put all my efforts into winning two gold medals in 2022.

"However, they were wrong and now I have the chance to live this dream. We are excited for our little miracle." Meyers Taylor said she planned to return "better than ever" in time for the 2021 World Championships in Lake Placid.

The 34-year-old California native won silver medals in Sochi in 2014 and Pyeongchang in 2018 and a bronze in Vancouver in 2010. She is also a two-time World Champion and the winner of 44 World Cup medals. She said she had been inspired by other American Olympic athletes who had become mothers during their careers.

"Great athletes like Alysia Montano, Allyson Felix, and so many others have fought for the right to compete and be mothers and I wouldn't have the courage to dream this dream without them," she said.

