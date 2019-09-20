Orioles outright LHP Blach to Triple A Norfolk

Baltimore Orioles left-hander Ty Blach was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, three days after he was designated for assignment and then cleared waivers. The DFA on Blach allowed the Orioles to claim right-hander Eric Hanhold off waivers from the New York Mets.

Blach, who was a waiver claim from the San Francisco Giants in August, is 1-3 with a 12.00 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) for the Giants and Orioles this season. The 28-year-old is 16-22 over four major league seasons with a 4.99 ERA in 92 appearances (44 starts). His career-high of 163 2/3 innings came in 2017 for the Giants when he was 8-12.

