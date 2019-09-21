REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-LAVERCUP/ Europe and Team World end Laver Cup session level

Sept 20 - Dominic Thiem and Jack Sock won their singles matches as Team Europe and Team World shared the spoils in the day session on the first day of the Laver Cup in Geneva on Friday. RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-RUS/

Jittery Japan open World Cup with scrappy win over Russia TOKYO, Sept 20 - Winger Kotaro Matsushima scored a hat-trick as Japan overcame a severe case of opening-night nerves to give the host nation a winning start to the Rugby World Cup with a 30-10 victory over a spirited Russia side on Friday.

MOTOR-F1-SINGAPORE/ Hamilton edges Verstappen in Singapore practice

SINGAPORE, Sept 20 - Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton lapped fastest on the opening day of practice for the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday with Mercedes team mate and closest rival Valtteri Bottas hitting the wall. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-MAI/REPORT

Soccer-Schalke 04 v Mainz 05 Schalke 04 want to continue their winning run when they take on Mainz 05

20 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-BOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v AFC Bournemouth 20 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-MAD/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training

Real Madrid's under-pressure coach Zinedine Zidane speaks to the media and oversees a training session as they prepare for their match against league leaders Sevilla who are coached by Zidane's predecessor, Julen Lopetegui. 21 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-TOT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. 21 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-CGN/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Cologne

Bayern Munich play Cologne in the Bundesliga. 21 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-WAT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Watford

Manchester City face Watford in the Premier League. 21 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-SHU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Sheffield United

21 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-NOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Norwich City 21 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-MPL/REPORT Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Marseille v Montpellier Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap

Olympique Marseille host Montpellier in Ligue 1, while Stade de Reims host Monaco. 21 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-HEL/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Verona

Titleholders Juventus host promoted Verona in Serie A 21 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-CLV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo

Atletico Madrid host Celta Vigo in La Liga. 21 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-BRH/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion

21 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-IRL-SCO/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Ireland v Scotland - News conferences & training

Ireland and Scotland prepare for their Rugby World Cup Pool A game in Yokohama. 21 Sep 19:45 ET / 23:45 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-TON/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v Tonga - News conferences & training

England prepare to play Tonga in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Sapporo. 21 Sep 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-FJI/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia v Fiji

Australia play Fiji in the opening Rugby World Cup Pool D game in Sapporo. 21 Sep 00:15 ET / 04:15 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA-ARG/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - France v Argentina

France play Argentina in the opening Rugby World Cup Pool C game at the Tokyo Stadium. 21 Sep 03:15 ET / 07:15 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-ZAF/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v South Africa

World champions New Zealand play South Africa in the opening Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Yokohama. 21 Sep 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-ZAF/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Reaction from mixed zone following New Zealand v South Africa

Players react in mixed zone following world champions New Zealand's clash with South Africa in the opening Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Yokohama. 21 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

GOLF GOLF-SANDERSONFARMS/

Golf - PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship third round Coverage of third round of the PGA Tour event at Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

Sep 21 GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - BMW PGA Championship Third round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club.

Sep 21 TENNIS

TENNIS-STPETERSBURG/ Tennis - ATP 250 - St Petersburg Open

The ATP hosts a World Tour 250 event in St Petersburg. Sep 21

TENNIS-GUANGZHOU/ Tennis - WTA International - Guangzhou Open

The WTA hosts am International tournament in Guangzhou. Sep 21

TENNIS-LAVERCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Laver Cup

Day two of the Laver Cup at Geneva's Palexpo. Europe - featuring Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - play the Rest of the World in the third edition of the competition. 21 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

MOTOR CYCLING MOTOR-MOTOGP-ARAGON/ (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix - Qualifying Qualifying for the Aragon Grand Prix - the 14th race of the MotoGP season.

21 Sep 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-SINGAPORE/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Singapore Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix. 21 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

NFL notebook - Field Level Media Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

20:15 ET / 00:15 GMT

