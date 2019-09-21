TNCA Ex-Co meeting on Sunday, Rupa Gurunath set to be new president

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will hold its executive committee meeting here on Sunday where former BCCI president N Srinivasan's daughter Rupa Gurunath is the front-runner to head the state unit. It is highly unlikely that there will be any elections and Rupa will be first woman president of a BCCI affiliated unit.

It must be mentioned that her husband Gurunath Meiyappan, a former Team Principal of Chennai Super Kings, has been banned for life by the BCCI for his role in betting during the 2013 spot-fixing scandal. During the meeting, the date for the elections will be decided, and it has been advanced in order to hold the AGM by September 28 as per CoA guidelines.

It is expected that the names of candidates in fray for various positions will be known after the meeting. The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the TNCA to hold elections to elect office-bearers but said the results will be subject to its decision.

A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao said the state cricket associations can go ahead with the elections but will not declare the results. It will be subject to the order of this court and legal remedies will be available to parties.

