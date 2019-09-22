Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. No. 13 Wisconsin plows No. 11 Michigan, 35-14

Junior running back Jonathan Taylor scored two first-quarter touchdowns, and junior quarterback Jack Coan rushed for two more scores as No. 13 Wisconsin defeated No. 11 Michigan, 35-14, in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams Saturday in Madison, Wis. Taylor, who earned All-American honors last season, had 12 carries for 143 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter. New England Patriots release Antonio Brown, who faces rape allegation

NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has been accused of rape by his former personal trainer, was released on Friday by the New England Patriots, the team said less than two weeks after signing the prolific pass-catcher to a contract. Brown, 31, has denied the sexual assault allegations lodged against him in a civil lawsuit last week. Patriots promote German RB Johnson to active roster

The New England Patriots on Saturday promoted German running back Jakob Johnson to the 53-man roster after fullback James Develin was ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Johnson takes the roster spot of Antonio Brown, who was released Friday by the team. Ramsey tosses three touchdowns as Hoosiers rout Huskies

Redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey passed for 247 yards and three touchdowns, lifting Indiana to a 38-3 win over Connecticut on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Sophomore running back Stevie Scott III added a season-high 97 yards rushing and one TD for the Hoosiers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten). Indiana also got a 44-yard interception return for a touchdown from sophomore linebacker Cam Jones to bounce back from its 51-10 loss last week to No. 6 Ohio State. No. 23 California holds off Ole Miss

California quarterback Chase Garbers set career highs with 357 yards passing and four touchdown passes and the No. 23 Golden Bears held off a late Mississippi comeback engineered by true freshman John Rhys Plumlee for a 28-20 victory over the host Rebels on Saturday afternoon. Garbers completed 23 of 35 passes with one interception while leading Cal (4-0) to four touchdown drives of 70 yards or longer and 433 yards total offense. Linebacker Evan Weaver recorded 22 tackles, including a key one on the final play of the game. DeVito accounts for 5 TDs as Syracuse beats Western Michigan

Tommy DeVito threw for 287 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 85 yards and another score as the host Syracuse Orange held on for a 52-33 nonconference win over Western Michigan on Saturday. Two of those touchdowns went for big yardage to wide receiver Trishton Jackson to start the second half. WTA roundup: Osaka into third Pan Pacific final

Top seed Naomi Osaka won two matches on Saturday to reach the final of the Toray Pan Pacific Open for the third time in Osaka, Japan. Due to bad weather on Friday, Osaka first had to beat Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 6-4 to set up a semifinal showdown with ninth-seeded Belgian Elise Mertens. The Japanese star then cruised in the semifinal, beating Mertens 6-4, 6-1. Federer, Nadal win as Team Europe take 7-5 lead in Laver Cup

Roger Federer maintained his 100% Laver Cup record against Nick Kyrgios on Saturday with a thrilling 6-7(5) 7-5 10-7 win over the Australian but Team World hit back in the doubles match later on to stay in contention for the title. Playing in front of 17,000 fans in Geneva, home favourite Federer beat Kyrgios for the third time in as many editions before Rafa Nadal extended Europe's lead by beating Milos Raonic 6-3 7-6(1) in the night session. Padres fire skipper Andy Green

The San Diego Padres on Saturday fired manager Andy Green, who was in his fourth season at the helm of the club. "I want to thank Andy for his tireless work and dedication to the Padres over the last four seasons," Padres general manager A.J. Preller said in a statement. Burrow throws 6 TDs as No. 4 LSU pummels Vanderbilt, 66-38

No. 4 LSU scored its most points in a non-overtime game since 1977, smashing Vanderbilt by a 66-38 score at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday afternoon. LSU (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) scored four first-quarter touchdowns in just 4:35 of possession time, opening a 21-point lead at the end of the period.

