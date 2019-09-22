International Development News
Report: Roethlisberger won't need Tommy John surgery

Reuters
Updated: 22-09-2019 21:52 IST
Ben Roethlisberger's right elbow injury doesn't require Tommy John surgery, and the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback should be ready for the 2020 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. The injury forced Roethlisberger to leave the Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks, and he will have season-ending surgery this week. But Schefter said it won't involve reconstruction of the ulnar collateral ligament, which could have kept him out for more than a year.

"He fully intends to come back from his injury, and everything we've heard, we're comfortable that's a strong possibility," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said this week. Second-year pro Mason Rudolph will make his first career start on Sunday at San Francisco (2-0). He replaced Roethlisberger last week and was 12-of-19 passing for 112 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Devlin Hodges, promoted from the practice squad, will be the backup quarterback for the Steelers (0-2).

COUNTRY : United States
