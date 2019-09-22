India to have first NBA basketball next week: President Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that India will soon have access to another world class American product - NBA basketball. Trump, who was speaking at the NRG stadium to over 50,000 Indian-Americans, said that America is committed to ensure Indians have access to the finest goods in the world, products stamped with the beautiful phrase 'Make in USA'.

"And very soon, India will have access to another world class American product- NBA basketball. Wow, sounds good. Next week, thousands of people will gather in Mumbai to watch the first-ever, NBA basketball game in India," Trump said. "Am I invited Mr Prime Minister? I may come, be careful, I may come," he said laughingly as Prime Minster Modi laughed.

Earlier this month, the National Basketball Association said 3,000 students from over 70 schools will be extended invitations for the first-ever NBA game in India to be played in Mumbai in October. The NBA sides Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers will play two pre-season games on October 4 and 5 in front of students under the Reliance Foundation Jr NBA programme.

The NBA India Games will mark the first games that teams from a North American sports league will play in India. Prime Minister Modi and President Trump on Sunday addressed the mega 'Howdy, Modi' event here.

The event has been organised by Indian-Americans in Texas for Prime Minister Modi. This is for the first time that the leaders of the two largest democracies of the world were addressing a joint mega rally in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)