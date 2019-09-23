Falcons S Neal (Achilles) carted off

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal was carted off the field during Sunday's loss at Indianapolis with a left Achilles injury and was quickly ruled out by the team. Neal, whose 2018 campaign ended with a torn ACL in Week 1, went down on a non-contact play while covering tight end Eric Ebron in the red zone late in the second quarter. He was immediately emotional and in apparent pain, taking off his helmet and throwing it, which drew a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Neal was tended to by trainers on the field before being carted to the locker room, with tears on his face. Head coach Dan Quinn declined to offer an update on Neal after the game.

Neal, 24, has 14 tackles, including four tackles Sunday, through three games this season. He reached the Pro Bowl in his last full season, when he totaled 116 tackles, six passes defensed, an interception and three forced fumbles while playing in all 16 games in 2017. Atlanta's first-round pick (17th overall) in 2016, Neal is in the fourth year of his five-year rookie deal. He is set to make $6.46 million on his fifth-year option in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)